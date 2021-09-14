American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,786,000 after buying an additional 77,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,278,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,382,000 after buying an additional 275,002 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

NYSE LYB opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

