American Century Companies Inc. Sells 11,583 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 11.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after buying an additional 18,977 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,862.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 63,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $80,124.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.66 and a 200-day moving average of $141.63. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

