American Century Companies Inc. Sells 135,304 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 135,304 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.21. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.07.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

