American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,812 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,063,165,000 after buying an additional 437,149 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in NovoCure by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,168,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,251,000 after buying an additional 628,280 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in NovoCure by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,832,000 after buying an additional 127,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NovoCure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total value of $183,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,859 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,080.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,591 in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVCR shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

Shares of NVCR opened at $129.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2,590.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.68.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. Analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

