American Century Companies Inc. Sells 187,385 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187,385 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 66,832 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $2,589,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RS opened at $149.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $99.98 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.75 and its 200 day moving average is $155.69.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RS. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

