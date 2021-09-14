American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 93,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMPH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 127,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,150,000 after acquiring an additional 233,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $106,696.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $203,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,711 shares of company stock worth $1,066,412 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.19 million, a P/E ratio of 87.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

