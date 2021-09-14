American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 216.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 67.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 110.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 263.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,871 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,732 shares of company stock worth $4,142,130 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AFG stock opened at $132.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

