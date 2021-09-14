American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,353,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 315,854 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 5.79% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $713,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 over the last ninety days. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMH stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 21,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

