American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $160.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $478.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

