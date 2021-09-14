American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

AMSWA stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. American Software has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $28.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $821.26 million, a PE ratio of 91.37 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,163.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President H Allan Dow sold 28,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $707,282.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,152 shares of company stock worth $1,543,419 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 103,011.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

