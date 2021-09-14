American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

American Vanguard has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:AVD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 207,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,963. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $454.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $134.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 77.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 64,335 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 68.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at $439,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

