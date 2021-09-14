American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Director Sells $44,336.00 in Stock

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Director Lawrence E. Jr. Mock sold 11,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $44,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AVCT remained flat at $$3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 72,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,544. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72.

Get American Virtual Cloud Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 120.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 102.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 28.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 27,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.