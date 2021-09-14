American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

AMWL stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. American Well has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of -4.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. The business had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. Research analysts predict that American Well will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,764 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American Well by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 490.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 399,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 212,565 shares during the period. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

