American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average of $87.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.24. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $65.73 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 107.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 8,203.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

