Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $269.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $277.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

