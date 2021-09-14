Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of ABCB stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $46.68. The stock had a trading volume of 517,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.40. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,836,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

