Amon 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,584.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Amon has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $9,584.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Amon coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00062162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00145405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.95 or 0.00820860 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00043376 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

AMN is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

