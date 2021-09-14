Ampleforth (AMPL) Hits Market Cap of $111.90 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $111.90 million and $1.51 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00062660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.66 or 0.00142455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $383.52 or 0.00819620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00043687 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

AMPL is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 151,610,663 coins and its circulating supply is 112,531,616 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.