Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplifon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMFPF opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.23. Amplifon has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $52.45.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

