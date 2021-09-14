Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) was down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 6,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 842,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

About Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB)

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa (P.

