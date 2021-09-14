Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Trading Up 5.1%

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 2,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 106,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMYT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19.
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
