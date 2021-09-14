Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Trading Up 5.1%

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 2,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 106,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMYT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

