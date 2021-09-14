AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) shares were down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMSSY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of AMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

