Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMDUF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $83.40 price target on shares of Amundi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $83.40 price target on shares of Amundi and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Amundi alerts:

Shares of AMDUF stock opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.40. Amundi has a 1 year low of $70.01 and a 1 year high of $83.40.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.