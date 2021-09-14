Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRS. HSBC began coverage on Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

AMRS opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. Analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $261,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,745 shares of company stock worth $2,170,058. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amyris by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,461,000 after buying an additional 7,827,670 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Amyris by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after buying an additional 636,216 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Amyris by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,364,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,069,000 after buying an additional 726,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Amyris by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after buying an additional 1,141,422 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

