Ana G. Pinczuk Sells 10,261 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $666,349.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,945.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ana G. Pinczuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $694,742.02.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00.

PLAN traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $65.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,554. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 366.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 10.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 197.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,642 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 541.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth approximately $10,591,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

