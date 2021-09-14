Analysts Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to announce earnings per share of ($1.37) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.59). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.06) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to $27.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $558,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 745,000 shares of company stock worth $41,153,300. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after buying an additional 357,619 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,185,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 415,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after purchasing an additional 79,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCT stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.43. 438,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,233. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

