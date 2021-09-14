Analysts Anticipate CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) will post $173.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year sales of $678.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $679.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $756.15 million, with estimates ranging from $754.30 million to $758.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCCS. William Blair began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CCCS opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $16.11.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

