Analysts Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.51. CubeSmart reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

NYSE CUBE opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82. CubeSmart has a one year low of $30.96 and a one year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 17.5% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,021,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,461 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 309.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,316,000 after purchasing an additional 837,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,970,000 after purchasing an additional 787,658 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after purchasing an additional 716,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 53.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,042,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,261,000 after purchasing an additional 712,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

