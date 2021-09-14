Analysts Anticipate FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to Post $1.42 EPS

Brokerages forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will post $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. FTI Consulting reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2,810.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period.

Shares of FCN traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.76. 143,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,151. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.52. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

