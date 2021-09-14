Analysts Anticipate McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $466.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will post $466.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $466.20 million to $467.00 million. McAfee posted sales of $728.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCFE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

MCFE opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.15.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of McAfee by 64,071.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in McAfee by 76.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in McAfee in the first quarter worth $26,387,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in McAfee by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McAfee by 36.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 597,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

