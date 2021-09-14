Analysts Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.37. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $149.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 85,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.31. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $356.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

