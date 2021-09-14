Analysts Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.61 Million

Brokerages expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post $14.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.77 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $10.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $59.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.22 million to $60.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $75.38 million, with estimates ranging from $73.40 million to $77.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.08 and a beta of 0.66. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $73.88.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $707,652.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,582 shares of company stock worth $5,143,945. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $11,483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125,070 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 882.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 123,567 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth $6,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

