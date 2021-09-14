Analysts Anticipate Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to post sales of $76.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $77.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full year sales of $286.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $289.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $407.44 million, with estimates ranging from $398.02 million to $415.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million.

TLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In other Telos news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 25,348 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $811,389.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,420.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $6,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 840,351 shares of company stock worth $25,870,031. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Telos by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Telos by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 827.75.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

