Analysts Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will report $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $250,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year sales of $4.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $31.90 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $48.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOLO opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $379.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.

Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

