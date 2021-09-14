Analysts Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report sales of $25.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.60 million to $31.80 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $21.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $99.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $105.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $134.29 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $180.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

