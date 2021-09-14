Analysts Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to announce sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.20 billion and the lowest is $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $12.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $12.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KDP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,848,000 after buying an additional 2,346,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,004,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,509,000 after buying an additional 673,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,605,000 after buying an additional 5,215,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,146,000 after buying an additional 3,497,721 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,217,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,912,000 after buying an additional 1,240,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.