Analysts Expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to Post $1.20 EPS

Analysts expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to post $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.44. ModivCare reported earnings per share of $2.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $170.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $84.32 and a 1 year high of $211.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth approximately $3,653,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $719,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $12,517,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $6,386,000.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

