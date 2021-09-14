Analysts Expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to report $19.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.61 million. uCloudlink Group posted sales of $18.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year sales of $76.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.63 million to $77.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $107.71 million, with estimates ranging from $91.98 million to $123.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 63.39% and a negative return on equity of 84.55%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCL opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. uCloudlink Group has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $205.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.52.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

