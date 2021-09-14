Analysts Expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.29. United States Cellular posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

USM stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,380. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3,529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in United States Cellular by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in United States Cellular by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

