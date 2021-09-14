Analysts Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report sales of $33.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $31.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $134.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.45 billion to $137.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $134.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.51 billion to $138.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $226.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,085,438,000 after buying an additional 1,818,309 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,875,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,084 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verizon Communications (VZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.