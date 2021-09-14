Analysts Expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.58. World Acceptance posted earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $12.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $12.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $47,005.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,398,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,595 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,216 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6.8% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 145.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.31. 119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.98.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.