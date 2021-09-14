Analysts’ New Coverage for September, 14th (AMSWA, BERY, BLL, CCCS, CCK, DRMA, DTM, DXLG, FUWAY, ISR)

Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, September 14th:

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Get American Software Inc alerts:

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY). Truist Securities issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BLL)

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of. Truist Securities issued a hold rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS). They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM). They issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN). The firm issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.