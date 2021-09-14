Analyzing Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) & RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) and RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $11.31 million 23.83 $5.71 million $0.05 54.00 RWE Aktiengesellschaft $15.64 billion 1.54 $1.14 billion $2.17 18.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Alvopetro Energy. RWE Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alvopetro Energy and RWE Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A RWE Aktiengesellschaft 1 2 9 0 2.67

Profitability

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 44.77% 22.26% 15.14% RWE Aktiengesellschaft 9.33% 1.65% 0.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power. The European Power segment comprises the electricity generation business in Germany, the U.K., the Netherlands, and Belgium using gas and hard coal power plants. The Supply & Trading segment concentrates on trading in electricity, natural gas, coal, oil, carbon dioxide certificates, and biomass. The Operations Acquired from E.ON segment is the renewable energy operations received from E.ON and its geographical focus is on North America and Europe. The innogy segment focuses on renewable energy, distribution networks, and retail. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.