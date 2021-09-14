Analyzing Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) and Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII)

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) and Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Target Hospitality and Gores Metropoulos II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality 0 1 3 0 2.75 Gores Metropoulos II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Target Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.84%. Given Target Hospitality’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Target Hospitality is more favorable than Gores Metropoulos II.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Target Hospitality and Gores Metropoulos II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality $225.15 million 1.59 -$25.13 million ($0.29) -12.14 Gores Metropoulos II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gores Metropoulos II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Target Hospitality.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Target Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Gores Metropoulos II shares are held by institutional investors. 69.6% of Target Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Target Hospitality and Gores Metropoulos II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality -14.13% -32.83% -5.87% Gores Metropoulos II N/A N/A N/A

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico. The Bakken Basin segment reflects the facilities and operations in the Bakken Basin region and communities in North Dakota. The Government segment includes facilities and operations of the family residential center and support communities in Dilley, Texas. The company was founded by Brian Scott Lash in 1978 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Gores Metropoulos II Company Profile

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

