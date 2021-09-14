Analyzing Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK)

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of Ultralife shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ultralife and TNR Technical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife 3.77% 4.36% 3.73% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ultralife has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TNR Technical has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ultralife and TNR Technical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $107.71 million 1.18 $5.23 million N/A N/A TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than TNR Technical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ultralife and TNR Technical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ultralife currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.13%. Given Ultralife’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ultralife is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Summary

Ultralife beats TNR Technical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables. The Communications System segment comprises radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies, cable and connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications, and communications and electronics systems design. The company was founded by Arthur M. Liberman in December 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NY.

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

