Analyzing United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) & Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Bancshares and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 1 0 0 0 1.00

Dividends

United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Bancshares and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares $67.03 million 1.49 $13.76 million N/A N/A Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $179.59 billion 1.14 $45.77 billion $2.49 4.61

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancshares and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares 21.18% 12.27% 1.36% Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 26.10% 11.34% 0.98%

Risk and Volatility

United Bancshares has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.5% of United Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of United Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Bancshares beats Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co. It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, OH.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and investment banking, fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, insurance, and other financial services. It operates approximately 16,197 domestic institutions and 426 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

