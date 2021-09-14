Analyzing WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) and Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) and Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WM Technology and Aware, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WM Technology 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aware 0 0 1 0 3.00

WM Technology currently has a consensus price target of $18.56, indicating a potential upside of 29.09%. Aware has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.25%. Given Aware’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aware is more favorable than WM Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WM Technology and Aware’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WM Technology N/A N/A -$52.02 million N/A N/A Aware $11.31 million 7.65 -$7.61 million N/A N/A

Aware has higher revenue and earnings than WM Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of WM Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Aware shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Aware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

WM Technology has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aware has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WM Technology and Aware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WM Technology N/A -2,655.44% -61.56% Aware -43.91% -14.18% -12.70%

Summary

Aware beats WM Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

