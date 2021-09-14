Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CAO Sells $56,497.80 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $56,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gagan Dhingra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.06. 1,508,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,554. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,871,000 after buying an additional 5,319,915 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 23,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after buying an additional 1,992,211 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,199,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,801,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

