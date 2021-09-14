Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CFO Sells $425,162.18 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 6,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $425,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.06. 1,508,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,554. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Anaplan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.