Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.09 Million

Brokerages expect that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will announce sales of $146.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. Anaplan reported sales of $114.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $572.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $572.50 million to $573.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $717.54 million, with estimates ranging from $705.00 million to $735.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAN. Mizuho raised their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

In other news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $15,023,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,195 shares of company stock valued at $25,953,133. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,915 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 23,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,211 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,199,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,801,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.85. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.